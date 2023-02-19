Two Shot, One Killed in Montgomery Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man injured.

Police say they were called to the 4300 block of Longleaf Drive at about 10:48 this morning. That location is just off Old Hayneville Road.

Investigators say that’s where they found a man dead of a gunshot wound. They say another man had what are believed to be non-life threatening gunshot injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Police have released no other information about what happened.