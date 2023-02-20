Montgomery County Mugshots from 02/01/23-02/15/23
All are innocent until proven guilty
Alabama News Network Staff
BARFIELD, GLEN – Holding for U.S Marshals Only
CARGILL, KENDRICK – Criminal Trespass II
COLVIN, ARTHUR – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance
CRAFT, LOGAN – Probation Violation
DANIELS, TOMMY – Violation of Community Notification Act
DAVIS SR, JAMES – Assault 2nd
FAGUNDEZ, DIEGO – Holding for Federal Bureau of Prisons
GRIFFIN, DEVONTE – Discharge Gun into Occupied Building
HARRIS, ISAAC – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
HORTON, LEONARD – Trafficking in Stolen Identities
HUNTER, TAYLOR – Rape 1st
JACKSON, CURTIS – Discharge Firearm into an Unoccupied Dwelling or Vehicle
JACKSON, LADARIS – Discharging a Weapon into Occupied Building ot Vehicle
JACKSON-BELL, SHAMEKO – DUI
KNIGHTEN, CHASE – Escape 3rd Degree
LOMAX, RODERICK – Burglary 3rd
MCCRARY, EDWARD – Unlawful Possession of Control Substance
MONTGOMERY JR, EMMETT – Criminal Trepass 3rd
MUSGROVE, TATYANNA – Theft of Property 3rd
NELSON, PATRICK – Promote Prison Contraband
NICKERSON, JEREMIAH – Break, Enter Vehicle
OBIE JR, DALLAS – Probation Revocation
PATTERSON, ANTONIO – Violation of Community Notification Act
PITTS, VALERIE GRANT – Child Abuse
POWERS, KENYADA – Theft of Property 1st
SANKEY, JUSTIN – Theft of Property 1st
SATTERWHITE, STEVEN – Porn Possession Material
SELLERS, WILLIAM – Criminal Negligent Homicide
SMITH, TEQUILA – Burglary 1st
STINSON, TERRANCE – Discharging Weapon into Occupied Building or Vehicle
STUART, JOHN – Possession Firearm, with Alter
THOMAS, KEASTION – Robbery 1st
WASHINGTON, CODY – Murder
WEBSTER, DESMAN – Manslaughter
WEBSTER, TERRANCE – Receiving Stolen Property 2nd
WHEELER, LEVONTA – Felony Domestic Violence
WHISMAN, ROGER – Reckless Endangerment
WHITE, DEANDRE – Burglary 1st
WILLIAMS, JAMEEK – Domestic Violence 3rd
