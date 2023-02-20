Montgomery County Mugshots from 02/01/23-02/15/23

All are innocent until proven guilty

by Alabama News Network Staff

BARFIELD, GLEN – Holding for U.S Marshals Only

CARGILL, KENDRICK – Criminal Trespass II

COLVIN, ARTHUR – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

CRAFT, LOGAN – Probation Violation

DANIELS, TOMMY – Violation of Community Notification Act



DAVIS SR, JAMES – Assault 2nd

FAGUNDEZ, DIEGO – Holding for Federal Bureau of Prisons

GRIFFIN, DEVONTE – Discharge Gun into Occupied Building

HARRIS, ISAAC – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

HORTON, LEONARD – Trafficking in Stolen Identities



HUNTER, TAYLOR – Rape 1st

JACKSON, CURTIS – Discharge Firearm into an Unoccupied Dwelling or Vehicle

JACKSON, LADARIS – Discharging a Weapon into Occupied Building ot Vehicle

JACKSON-BELL, SHAMEKO – DUI

KNIGHTEN, CHASE – Escape 3rd Degree



LOMAX, RODERICK – Burglary 3rd

MCCRARY, EDWARD – Unlawful Possession of Control Substance

MONTGOMERY JR, EMMETT – Criminal Trepass 3rd

MUSGROVE, TATYANNA – Theft of Property 3rd

NELSON, PATRICK – Promote Prison Contraband



NICKERSON, JEREMIAH – Break, Enter Vehicle

OBIE JR, DALLAS – Probation Revocation

PATTERSON, ANTONIO – Violation of Community Notification Act

PITTS, VALERIE GRANT – Child Abuse

POWERS, KENYADA – Theft of Property 1st



SANDERS, JOHN – DUI

SANKEY, JUSTIN – Theft of Property 1st

SATTERWHITE, STEVEN – Porn Possession Material

SELLERS, WILLIAM – Criminal Negligent Homicide

SMITH, TEQUILA – Burglary 1st



STINSON, TERRANCE – Discharging Weapon into Occupied Building or Vehicle

STUART, JOHN – Possession Firearm, with Alter

THOMAS, KEASTION – Robbery 1st

WASHINGTON, CODY – Murder

WEBSTER, DESMAN – Manslaughter



WEBSTER, TERRANCE – Receiving Stolen Property 2nd

WHEELER, LEVONTA – Felony Domestic Violence

WHISMAN, ROGER – Reckless Endangerment

WHITE, DEANDRE – Burglary 1st

WILLIAMS, JAMEEK – Domestic Violence 3rd

Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 02/01/2023- 02/15/2023.

All are innocent unless proven guilty.