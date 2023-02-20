Opelika Police Searching for Missing Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

Opelika police need your help finding a missing man.

Police want to find 37-year-old Ricky Brimer, Jr. They say he was last seen walking away from his home on Fox Run Parkway at around 7AM Thursday, February 16.

Investigators say he moved to Opelika from Texas about a week ago and has no known vehicle or family in the area. They say he may suffer from cognitive issues that might affect his safety.

If you know where he can be found, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.