Selma Mural Honors Voting Rights Movement

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A new mural is going up in Selma — celebrating the history of the Voting Rights Movement — and the foot soldiers of the movement.

St. Louis mural artist Cbabi Bayoc and his wife Amber — jumped at the opportunity to come to Selma and leave a message of hope and encouragement to people in the city.

“Because Selma is so rich in culture and history,” said Amber Howlett Bayoc.

“I don’t want to say it’s a once in a lifetime thing but it’s not something that your given the opportunity to do everyday.”

Foot Soldiers Park commissioned the painting of the mural on the side of the building at the site of the organization’s future multi-purpose education center.

“We wanted to give the community, as well as visitors, something that was beautiful.

“Just trying to make a temporary mark before they construct the real center that’s going to go here,” said Bayoc.

“Instead of just having this drab building, we wanted to bring some hope and some inspiration with this wall.”

Foot Soldiers Park Executive Director of Kimberly Smitherman says the organization plans to start construction — on a brand new modern building — in 2025.

“It will house our history as well as programs and services we provide to the community,” said Smitherman.

The mural also recognizes the bravery of the foot soldiers of movement. And the ability of ordinary people — to accomplish extraordinary things.

“Often we’re told you need to be silent. This is like naw, you know, your voices need to be heard. We see you and we want you to see yourselves,” said Howelett Bayoc.

For more information about Foot Soldiers Park and its programs — go to www.footsoldierspark.org.