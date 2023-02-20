Spring-Like Warmth Ahead

by Shane Butler

We head through this work week with spring fever in the the air. There’s the chance a few record high temperatures could be broken. Wednesday’s record highs is 86 and Thursday’s is 85 degrees. It’s unusual warmth when you consider the average high temperature is 66 degrees for this time of the year. Besides the warmth will be the lack of storm activity through the week. Yes, we could see a passing shower or hear a rumble of thunder but we don’t expect any severe storms through the week. High pressure will be the main weather feature helping to keep things a little quiet. Fronts will move into the area but none will bring a significant threat to the area. We do see a frontal boundary passing through Friday but it will lift back northward just in time for the weekend. Temps will fall back into the 70s for highs Friday afternoon but climb back into the 80s over the upcoming weekend. Another frontal system will head towards the area early next week. This system could bring back the threat for storms and maybe strong to severe activity. We have time to watch it but for now, it’s a spring-like warm up that will make catching spring fever rather easy.