Well Above Average Temps This Week

by Riley Blackwell

Monday is starting off with clouds off to our north, but mostly clear skies for our area! Temperatures are ranging in the upper 30s to the lower 40s across much of the area. We’ll be continuing spring like conditions today, with highs in the mid to upper 70s today. Clouds will become more widespread this afternoon, but rain chances remain VERY minimal. Clouds will remain overhead tonight, with lows in the mid 60s likely.

Tuesday will start off with a slight chance for a shower or two in the morning, as we’ll have a small system forming off to our north in the overnight hours. Not everybody should expect rain, and severe weather is not in the forecast for now. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s once again.

Most days this week will feature an ever so slight chance for rain, but temperatures will remain spring like. We’ll more than likely be in the low to mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday, as well as over the weekend.