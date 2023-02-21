Tornado Clean Up Process in Selma Gets Major Boost

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The process of cleaning up after the January 12th tornado — is taking a giant step forward in Selma.

Because the 100% federal cost share declaration is providing a major boost to the clean up efforts in Selma.

“The 30 day, 100% reimbursement period began February the 17th. And will end March the 18th,” said Dallas Co. EMA Director Toya Stiles Crusoe.

Dozens of debris removal trucks that had been sitting idle in parking lots around town — are now on the move throughout the city picking up debris.

EMA officials say the debris needs to be properly separated — and placed on the curbside — to be picked up.

Electronics, large appliances, hazardous waste, construction debris, household garbage — and vegetative debris — all need their own separate pile on the curb — or they won’t be picked up.

“It is very important for citizens to separate the debris in order for the debris to be picked up,” said Crusoe.

Congresswoman Terri Sewell is holding a Disaster Assistance Resource Fair — at the Bullock Community Center later this week — to help people who were impacted by the January 12 tornado.

“Under one roof for four hours we’ll have FEMA, we’ll have SBA, we’ll have USDA. We’ll also have state agencies that deal with insurance, as well as with volunteerism. It’s an opportunity for individuals who need assistance under on roof to be able to go from table to table to get access to those resources,” Sewell said.

The Disaster Assistance Resource Fair is Thursday from 11 am to 2 pm.