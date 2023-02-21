Elmore County Opens New Black History Museum

by Teresa Lawson

The Elmore County Black History Museum is hosting a soft opening this Tuesday, February 28th. Taking a look at those Elmore County Black History leaders whose stories often go unlearned.

The museum’s focus is to tell the stories of those in Elmore county who made a difference in black history. Exhibits feature artifacts, mostly donated by families of civil rights activists from Elmore county and tell the stories of how the sacrifice made– impacted a nation.

Exhibits will also include well known civil rights leaders, including a little known history of Elmore Counties influence on Doctor Martin Luther King’s journey while in Alabama.