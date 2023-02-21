HMMA Launches First Electrified GV70 in the Country

by Carrington Cole

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama celebrated the launch of the Genesis Electrified GV70 SUV.

The is the first Genesis model to be assembled outside of South Korea. HMMA showed off the new vehicle and even demonstrated the battery installation process.

The Electrified GV70 is another step for Hyundai to create even more greener vehicles.

“We see the launch of the electrified GV70 as a beginning of a transition of our operations to eco-friendly mobility solutions,” stated HMMA VP Robert Burns. “That may be 2 years from now, that may be 10 years from now, but we are proving that we have the capability to build an eco-friendly model vehicle for Genesis and maybe even Hyundai in the future.”

In honor of this event, Genesis Motor America presented a check for STEM scholarships to Alabama State University.