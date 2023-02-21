Mainly Cloudy, Mainly Dry, Very Warm Through Thursday

by Ben Lang

Tuesday began gloomy and gray across central and south Alabama. Spotty drizzle to very light rain was falling from the clouds in some areas through midday. However, rain coverage remains very low for the rest of the day. Although, the sky likely remains mostly cloudy. Despite that, temperatures warm into the mid and upper 70s. A couple locations may reach the low 80s. Monday night remains mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday morning looks mostly cloudy, but the sky may become partly cloudy during the afternoon. Stray showers appear possible during the day, but most locations remain rain-free. For the locations that see rain, it comes in the form of brief, light showers. Very warm and way-above-average temperatures remain the highlight of Wednesday’s forecast. Afternoon temperatures peak in the low 80s in most locations.

Thursday looks mostly cloudy with isolated showers, but very warm again. It could be the warmest day of the week, with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Friday might not be as warm, and remains mainly dry. Afternoon temperatures may only peak in the low 70s. However, temperatures surge to near 80° again Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The weekend remain mainly dry.

The warm and mainly dry weather pattern finally breaks down early next week. A weather system appears likely to bring at least scattered rain and perhaps storms to Alabama next Monday into Monday night. It looks like a front pushes through Alabama Tuesday morning. That results in drier and cooler weather Tuesday afternoon. Although, temperatures may still warm into the 70s.