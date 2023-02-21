Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Selma Police Officer

by Alabama News Network Staff

A man has been arrested and charged with the attempted murder of a Selma police officer.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 19-year-old Tyrone Strong, Jr. also faces a charge of firing a gun into the police officer’s car.

ALEA said the gunfire happened on Sunday, January 29.

Investigators say the police officer was sitting in his patrol car at the intersection of Marie Foster Street and J.L. Chestnut Boulevard when two people came up to his car and one fired a gun into the car. They say the driver’s side door was struck, but the officer was not hurt.

Investigators say both suspects ran away.

ALEA says special agents identified one suspect as Strong. On Wednesday, February 15, Strong was arrested by the U.S. Marshals-Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Tuscaloosa.

Special agents with the ALEA State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) initiated the investigation at the request of interim Selma Police Chief Tommie Reese.