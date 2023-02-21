Man Faces Charges Connected to Suspected Fentanyl Death in Auburn

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn police say a man faces several drug-related charges following a suspected drug overdose death involving fentanyl.

Police say the investigation began on February 8. They say 25-year-old Adarius Dijuan Reese of LaGrange, Georgia, was identified as the person suspected of providing the fentanyl to the victim.

On February 20, the Auburn Police Narcotics and Operational Support K9 Sections conducted a traffic stop on Reese in the area of Shug Jordan Parkway. Investigators say the stop and subsequent search resulted in the seizure of multiple controlled substances, a stolen gun and approximately $2,400.

Reese has been charged with drug trafficking – fentanyl, four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree and receiving stolen property second degree. Reese was taken to the Lee County Jail and held on a $60,500 bond.