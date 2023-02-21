Pay It Forward: Delphia Macon of Prattville

by Ellis Eskew

Delphia Macon wears many hats. She served in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years. She is now a housing inspector as well as the Maxwell-Gunter Protestant Chapel choir director.

“Nominating Del was an easy choice. I think of a passage of scripture 1 Corinthians 10:31, ‘Whether therefore ye eat, or drink, or whatsoever ye do, do all to the glory of God.’ She is the epitome, the epitome of love, steadfastness and faithfulness,” said nominator Nathan Turner.

Macon has personally seen the struggles that poor and underprivileged communities face and it led her to start a “hospitality” ministry were she gives out bags full of personal hygiene items and a devotional.

For all she does to pay it forward every day, Stewart Vance of the Vance Law Firm is paying it forward to her $333.

“I really appreciate it. I don’t do it for recognition, but it’s good to know that somebody’s noticing the things that are happening out there,” said Macon.