Pike Road Family Competes on ‘Family Feud’

by Carrington Cole

A Pike Road family competes on the ‘Family Feud’ game show this week.

The Fuller family applied for the game show back in 2019, but never thought they would be chosen to compete on the long running show. It wasn’t until last year that the family heard that they had been chosen and were sent off to compete.

The Fuller family watched the game show every night for fun, but it was a different story when it came to competing in it. The Fullers can’t tell us if they won or not, since their episode hasn’t aired yet, but they did say they had a great time and an amazing experience on ‘Family Feud.’

The Fuller family’s ‘Family Feud’ episode will air Wednesday, February 22 on ABC32.