Potential Record Warmth This Week!

by Riley Blackwell

Tuesday is starting off with temperatures in the mid 60s and clouds overhead. Cloud cover will be prevalent throughout most of the day, and highs remain in the mid 70s. There is a small window for spotty showers today, likely between 10am and 2pm. Not everybody should expect rain, and NO severe weather threat is expected! Clouds will hang around tonight, and lows will be in the mid 60s.

Wednesday will start off once again with clouds overhead and warmer temperatures. Rain chances remain fairly slim, but we could see potentially record breaking warmth. Highs will be in the low to even mid 80s! We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine throughout the day.

Thursday will also feature clouds overhead and temperatures in the 80s. The near forecast still features well above temperatures as well as the chance for spotty showers throughout the days.