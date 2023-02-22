15-Year-Old from Auburn Charged with Making Terrorist Threat

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn police say a 15-year-old has been arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat.

Police say today’s arrest stems from Auburn police getting information from Auburn City Schools, during the evening hours on Monday, February 20, regarding threatening posts on social media related to Auburn High School.

The Auburn Police Department Detective Section and School Resource Section immediately initiated an investigation to both determine the credibility of the threats and identify the suspect who created the posts. After further investigation, the fifteen-year-old juvenile was developed as a suspect.

The juvenile was arrested and taken to the Lee County Youth Development Center.