by Alabama News Network Staff

An 18-year-old has been killed in a one-car crash in Pike County.

Alabama State Troopers say the 18-year-old, who hasn’t been identified, was driving a car that left the roadway, hit a tree and overturned. Investigators say the victim wasn’t using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened on Pike County Road 3304, about two miles south of Troy at around 2PM today.