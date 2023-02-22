Elmore County High School Placed on Soft Lockdown Wednesday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Elmore County High School was placed on soft lockdown Wednesday after police got a report that someone had seen two juveniles with a gun on the streets of Eclectic.

Police got the report at around 8:40AM. All Elmore County Schools were notified, according to Eclectic Police Chief Richard Head.

Elmore County High School is near downtown Eclectic, and police were concerned that the juveniles might have been connected to the school or would eventually go onto campus. A search of the campus turned up nothing.

ALEA, the Tallassee and Wetumpka police departments and the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office are all helping with the investigation.

Head said that they are still looking for them.

“We just ask people to still just be vigilant. Contact us. Don’t approach them. Please contact us. We will identify them and go from there,” he told WAKA 8.

The two juveniles are described as Black males, about 15 years old. Police say one was wearing a red hoodie. The other was dressed in all-black with a black hat and backpack.

If you have information to help investigators, call the Eclectic Police Department at (334) 541-2148.