Police: Woman Shot in Selma in Domestic Violence Incident

by Alabama News Network Staff

A woman has been shot in Selma in what police are calling a domestic violence incident.

Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford says the shooting happened in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Street. He says 49-year-old Thelma Coleman was shot in the chest and was taken to a Birmingham hospital for treatment.

Fulford says 50-year-old Colin Barley is charged with shooting her and is being held without bond.

Fulford says the shooting happened after the couple had been arguing.