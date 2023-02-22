Prattville Firefighters Battle House Fire

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville firefighters spent much of Wednesday afternoon battling a house fire.

The fire happened at a home on Angela Street, which is in the Scenic Hills neighborhood, just off U.S. Highway 31 near Cooters Pond Road.

Windy conditions helped fuel the fire, which also involved several cars. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other homes.

Prattville fire officials say one firefighter had to be treated for heat exhaustion, while another suffered a minor burn. Neither required being taken to a hospital.

Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely.

Firefighters are still investigating what started the fire.