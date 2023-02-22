Selma City Council Reinstates Police Chief

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

In a six to zero vote and one abstention — the Selma city council rejected the recommendation of Mayor James Perkins, Jr. — to remove Fulford as police chief.

“I am feeling relieved,” said Fulford.

“The council made, in my opinion, the correct decision.”

Fulford was placed on paid administrative leave about three weeks ago. And former Demopolis Police Chief Tommie Reese was brought in to serve as the interim chief.

“In the letter that was given to me, it stated that because I didn’t return within a timely manner during the tornado,” said Fulford.

The EF-2 tornado hit Selma on the afternoon of January 12th — and ripped a 23 mile path of destruction across the city.

Fulford was in Dothan for police training at the time. He make it back to Selma — the next day.

Police officers and concerned citizens packed the council chambers for the hearing.

Mayor Perkins and city attorney Major Madison, Jr. — presented the case for Fulford’s removal.

Montgomery attorney Mickey McDermott represented Fulford — who also spoke on his own behalf.

“I had overwhelming support,” Fulford said.

“I thank the citizens of Selma that have called, text, emailed and reached out to me. It made me feel good. Let me know that I’m doing what I’m supposed to do.”

Mayor Perkins released a statement on the matter.

