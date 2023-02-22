Spring Has Arrived Early!

by Riley Blackwell

Wednesday is starting off with clouds overhead and very warm temperatures. We’re seeing mid to upper 70s across most of the area. Clouds will hang around much of the morning, but sunshine will return this afternoon! However, highs will likely be in the low 80s as well. Rain chances remain fairly slim today. Clouds will start to move in once again tonight, and lows will be around 70°.

We could see some showers Thursday mornings, but clouds will still be hanging overhead. Once again, we’ll see a bit of sunshine in the afternoon, but our rain chances are also slightly higher. We could also see potentially record warmth, as highs are expected to be in the low to mid 80s. The record high in Montgomery is 85°.

Very warm days will be continuing into the weekend and to start next week, but a weak front Monday will usher in sunshine and SLIGHTLY cooler temperatures.