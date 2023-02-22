Spring-Like Warmth Sticking Around

by Shane Butler

It sure feels like spring and we have several more days of this unseasonably warm weather ahead. We could even snag the record high of 85 degrees Thursday. There’s a frontal system slipping into the area Friday. This will draw the line between spring and winter across our state. Areas south of the boundary will continue in the 70s and 80s while north of the front it’s 50s and 50s for highs. Most of our area will sit on the warmer side but our northern most counties will be right on the line. This frontal boundary will lift northward over the weekend. We expect temps to warm back into the 80s areawide. The wind flow over the area is southerly and that taps into gulf moisture. We can’t rule out showers passing through at times but we don’t see much more than that. A stronger frontal system will move into the state early next week. This could be our next threat for strong to possibly severe storms. The target day would be Monday at this point and storms could impact your afternoon plans and commute home. There’s plenty of time to watch this and we can fine tune this threat as we get closer. In the meantime, watch out for spring fever! It’s in the air and highly contagious.