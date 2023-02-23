Montgomery Police Make Murder Arrest after Man’s Death

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged a person with murder following a man’s death.

Police are investigating the death of 62-year-old Erwin Smith of Montgomery.

This morning at about 2AM, police and fire medics were called to the 700 block of Erskine Street to a reported physical altercation. That location is between S. Holt Street and Rosa Parks Avenue.

Police say Smith was located who suffered a fatal injury and was pronounced dead.

Police say they quickly apprehended and charged 42-year-old Seneca Shine of Montgomery with murder. Shine was taken into custody and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Police have released no other information.