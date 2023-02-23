Montgomery Police Make Murder Arrest after Man’s Death

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff

22murder

Montgomery police have charged a person with murder following a man’s death.

Police are investigating the death of 62-year-old Erwin Smith of Montgomery.

This morning at about 2AM, police and fire medics were called to the 700 block of Erskine Street to a reported physical altercation. That location is between S. Holt Street and Rosa Parks Avenue.

Police say Smith was located who suffered a fatal injury and was pronounced dead. 

Police say they quickly apprehended and charged 42-year-old Seneca Shine of Montgomery with murder.  Shine was taken into custody and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility. 

Police have released no other information.

 

Categories: Crime, Montgomery Metro, News
Tags: ,

Related Posts