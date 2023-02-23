Potential Record Warmth Today!

by Riley Blackwell

Thursday is starting off similar to the past several days, with very warm mornings and clouds overhead. Temperatures are ranging in the upper 60s and lower 70s this morning. However, we could break a high temperature record this afternoon. Our record high in Montgomery is 85°, and we could easily near or even exceed that today. We’ll also likely see our highest chance of rain for the week today, as rain is likely throughout the day. Some storms could be strong, as we could see heavy rain and loud thunder, but NO severe weather is expected. Clouds will once again roll in tonight, and lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday will start off the same as nearly every day has, with clouds overhead and a spotty shower or two in the morning. We’ll have a very weak cold front moving through the area, but don’t expect much of a cooldown at all. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The 80s will not be going anywhere anytime soon, as low 80s are expected over the weekend. Another weaker front will move in Monday into Tuesday, and that will usher in some sunshine for our Tuesday and ever so slightly cooler temperatures. Temps will rebound by the end of next week and will put us back in the 80s.