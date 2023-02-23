Spring-Like Warmth Will Stick Around For A While

by Shane Butler

Our spring-like warmth continues and it could linger well into next week. The average high temperature is around 67 degrees for this time of the year but we expect 70s and 80s for several more days. There’s a frontal system slipping into the area Friday. This will draw the line between spring and winter across our state. Areas south of the boundary will continue in the 70s and 80s while north of the front it’s 50s and 60s for highs. Most of our area will sit on the warmer side but our northern most counties will be right on the line. This frontal boundary will lift northward over the weekend. We expect temps to warm back into the 80s areawide. The wind flow over the area is southerly and that taps into gulf moisture. We can’t rule out showers passing through at times but we don’t see much more than that. A stronger frontal system will move into the state early next week. This could be our next threat for thunderstorms. The target day would be Monday at this point and storms could impact your afternoon plans and commute home. There’s plenty of time to watch this and we can fine tune this threat as we get closer. In the meantime, watch out for spring fever! It’s in the air and highly contagious.