Tornado Damage Won’t Stop Bridge Crossing Jubilee

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee is only a week away — and organizers say the event will go on — despite the damage the January 12th tornado caused in Selma.

The January 12th tornado has impacted the city of Selma — and the Jubilee — but it hasn’t destroyed either.

Jubilee Co-Founder Hank Sanders says the event will still go on as usual — without fail.

“The tornado disrupted everything including my own schedule. You know, not being in my house because the tornado has hit it throw everything else off from the morning to the evening. So, if it’s true for me, it’s true for a lot of people,” said Sanders.

“A great damage has been done in Selma. But none of them impact the location of the Bridge Crossing Jubilee — in any kind of way.”

The Jubilee commemorates Bloody Sunday — the Selma to Montgomery march — and the signing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

“It’s the largest annual gathering of people that deal with civil rights, deal with voting rights, deal with human rights in the United States, with tens of thousands folks coming each year. And they come because there’s a spiritual connection,” said Sanders.

“It’s a pilgrimage. Because Bloody Sunday is sacred. And so folks want to come and cross that bridge because that’s a sacred experience. But there are all these complementary experiences as well.”

The Jubilee features about 40 separate events over a five day period.

Bridge Crossing Jubilee 2023 Schedule of Events