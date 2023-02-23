UPDATE: Suspected Gun That Led to School Lockdowns in Eclectic Was a Bluetooth Device

by Alabama News Network Staff

Eclectic Police Chief Richard Head told WAKA 8 Thursday morning that the suspected gun that led to school lockdowns on Wednesday was actually just a Bluetooth device.

As we reported, Elmore County High School and other schools in Eclectic were placed on soft lockdown Wednesday after police got a report that someone had seen two juveniles with a gun on the streets of Eclectic.

Police got the report at around 8:40AM. All Elmore County Schools were notified, according to Head.

Elmore County High School is near downtown Eclectic, and police were concerned that the juveniles might have been connected to the school or would eventually go onto campus. A search of the campus turned up nothing.

Head says once he saw surveillance video, he knew exactly who the two people were. He says he made contact with them Thursday morning as they were trying to make contact with him. He says the two aren’t juveniles but men in their 20s who had no connection to the high school and do not face any charges.

Head says even though there was no threat, he is pleased with the precautionary action that was taken to make sure everyone was safe.

ALEA, the Tallassee and Wetumpka police departments and the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office all helped with the investigation.