Walgreens Closes Store on West Fairview Avenue

by Alabama News Network Staff

Walgreens has one fewer location in Montgomery.

The store on West Fairview Avenue has closed. A Walgreens spokesperson tells us stores are closed based on the chain’s footprint in the area and customer buying habits.

People in that part of the city say they’ll miss the store, but need stores like it in their area.

“I just pray that more businesses like Walgreens will come over here on West Fairview Avenue,” Flora Brown said. “This is a historical area, Fairview Avenue and the west side is where The Civil Rights Trail and everything is, so I just wish everybody would just come over here and support us,” she said.

We are told that pharmacy customers have had their prescriptions automatically transferred to the Walgreens on Carter Hill Road.

Customers will get notices by mail.