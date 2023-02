by Alabama News Network Staff

Whataburger has announced that it will be opening a location in Prattville.

The restaurant is coming to the old Fazoli’s location, which is near Interstate 65 just off Exit 181. That’s close to Cracker Barrel.

Whataburger opened a location in Montgomery in 2021.

Whataburger is in the permitting stage now, with no scheduled date for opening.

We’ll keep you posted.