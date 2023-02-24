Above Average Temperatures Continue

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary will sit across the state and separate cold and rainy conditions north and warm and mild conditions south. We’re on the southern side of the boundary over the weekend. This will be a good setup for any of your plans outdoors. We expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with temps managing the upper 70s to lower 80s for highs. A passing shower can’t be ruled out but we’re thinking most spots remain dry. That frontal boundary will eventually lift north and out of the region late in the weekend. Another frontal system will approach from the west on Monday. There could be a few more showers dotting the landscape but that’s about it. We’re in between systems Tuesday and Wednesday. Our skies are looking mostly sunny and temps comfortable in the upper 70s for highs. A more significant weather system will move into the late week. Rain and storms are likely for Thursday and Friday. We’re on the backside of that rain maker going into that following weekend. A surge of colder air will spill into the state and be a reminder winter isn’t done with us just yet.