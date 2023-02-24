Montgomery Police: Drug Bust Nets Marijuana, Fentanyl, Stolen Gun

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they have made a major drug bust that has led to a man’s arrest.

Police held a news conference late Friday afternoon to announce the seizure of marijuana, fentanyl and a stolen gun.

The Special Operations Division and members of the SWAT Team had conducted a traffic stop that led to the seizure of approximately 9 1/2 pounds of marijuana and a semi-automatic hand gun. Based on that, members of the narcotics bureau were able to develop information that a suspect was to be transporting large quantities of narcotics in Montgomery.

The investigation targeted the 1300 block of Eastern Boulevard. That’s near Carmichael Road. Police say when they tried to conduct a probable cause traffic stop involving 29-year-old Levante Conn, he tried to drive away. But police stopped him.

Police say 436 grams of pure fentanyl, 226 grams of marijuana and a stolen 9MM Glock handgun were found inside of the vehicle. They say the gun was stolen during an armed robbery outside of Montgomery.

Police say Conn was out on bond from another jurisdiction for charges of receiving stolen property first-degree, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree and attempting to elude.

Police say they are working with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office to try to get Conn’s bond revoked. He is facing new charges of trafficking illegal drugs with additional charges of possession of marijuana first-degree and receiving stolen property second degree.