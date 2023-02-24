Mostly Cloudy, Warm, Low Rain Chance Through Sunday

by Ben Lang

Friday looks like yet another mainly cloudy but very warm day across central and south Alabama. Many locations warm to around 80°, but some locations in south Alabama were already above that mark by midday. Temperatures trend even warmer through the middle of the afternoon. Despite a mostly cloudy sky, the rain coverage remains low. Although, isolated showers were moving across our northwest communities in Perry and Coosa counties at midday.

Friday night remains dry and warm with lingering cloud-cover. Temperatures may only fall into the mid and upper 60s overnight. The weekend looks mainly dry and very warm too. However, Saturday and Sunday may remain mostly cloudy on average. Daytime high temperatures peak in the upper 70s to low 80s each day. Overnight lows only fall to around 60° at most.

The rain chance looks higher Monday as another weather system finally arrives in Alabama. However, rain coverage may remain somewhat limited. Only scattered showers and perhaps storms appear possible Monday afternoon through Monday night. Tuesday looks drier and may become mostly sunny. Although, temperatures remain rather warm as the system departs, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

Rain and storm chances increase again during the second half of next week. Wednesday looks mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers. However, Thursday and Friday feature a more substantial chance for rain and storms. Models show a more potent weather system moving through Alabama those days. Next weekend could be mainly dry with sunshine as that system departs to the east.