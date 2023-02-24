Once Again… It’s Going to Be Warm Today

by Riley Blackwell

Friday is starting off once again with warm conditions and clouds overhead. There’s a slight chance for a shower or two especially in the morning, but rain chances will decrease throughout the day. Clouds will hang around for most of the day, and highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Clouds will still be present tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday will start off very similar to today, with warm conditions and clouds overhead. Spotty showers are possible through the morning, but skies will clear and give us some sunshine by the afternoon! Highs will still be right around 80°.

These 80 degree days will not be going anywhere anytime soon, with the next several days at or above 80°. Tuesday could be SLIGHTLY cooler, but we’ll rebound back in the 80s for the middle of next week.