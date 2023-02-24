Prattville Restaurant Ready to Reopen after Fire

by Alabama News Network Staff

Uncle Mick’s Cajun Market and Cafe in downtown Prattville is preparing to reopen after a devastating fire last year.

Fire broke out in August, and after five months of reconstruction, owner Mickey Thompson is ready to reopen the doors to hungry customers.

For him, the fire left behind a huge repair job.

“It melted everything and ruined everything in here, and I just have been redoing it. But I’m ready to start cooking. All my people are ready. We enjoy it, and we’ve been enjoying it for 14 years, and I’m ready to start cooking some gumbo, some alligator, some crawfish,” Thompson told WAKA this week.

The restaurant is located at 136 West Main St.