Safe from the Storm: Protect Your Home Now for Severe Weather

by Ben Lang

You can take steps now to protect your home from severe weather that always seems to be just around the corner.

Sarah Dillingham is a senior research meteorologist for the non-profit Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. She says wind, rain and hail can threaten your property.

IBHS tests various conditions on homes and other structures. Those tests show vulnerabilities that can create major damage.

An example is a home’s garage door. Dillingham says most homes have garage doors that aren’t wind rated. When wind enters a home through the garage, it can lead to the roof blowing off. A home without a roof then can experience walls that collapse.

Watch the video to see test video and to get tips on what to do to make your home more secure.