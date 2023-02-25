More Very Warm Days Ahead To Close Out February

by Ben Lang

At this point, 80°+ afternoon temperatures are no surprise, even though the calendar still says February. Saturday was yet another anomalously warm day across central and south Alabama. That was again despite a mainly cloudy sky at times. However, sunshine became fairly abundant across south Alabama. Temperatures peaked in the mid 80s there. The sky becomes mostly cloudy again Saturday night, while temperatures only fall to near 60° at most.

Sunday looks like another mostly cloudy but very warm day. Stray showers appear possible, but again, most locations remain dry. For those that see rain, it only comes in the form of light, very brief downpours. Afternoon temperatures peak in the 70s to low 80s. Next week begins warm too, with highs near 80° Monday and upper 70s Tuesday.

The rain chance looks a bit higher Monday, but still only scattered showers appear possible. Tuesday looks mainly dry, then scattered showers appear possible on Wednesday. The chance for rain and storms looks highest next week on Thursday and Friday. A more potent storm system sweeps through Alabama those days. Severe weather potential remains unknown at this time. However, its worth watching between now and then.

Temperatures turn cooler as the weather system departs late next week. In fact, the first weekend of March looks cooler than the final weekend of February. High temperatures may only be in the 60s to around 70° next Saturday and Sunday despite a fair amount of sunshine. Overnight lows fall into the 50s at least, possibly 40s Friday and Saturday night.