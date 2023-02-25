Pastor, Who’s the Half-Brother of Rev. Al Sharpton, Pleads Guilty to Charges in Montgomery Federal Court

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Alabama pastor and voting rights activist, who is the half-brother of the Rev. Al Sharpton, pleaded guilty Friday to federal tax evasion, mail fraud, and drug conspiracy charges.

Kenneth Glasgow of Dothan entered the plea in Montgomery federal court. The guilty plea avoided a trial that was scheduled to take place next month. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Glasgow, the founder of The Ordinary People Society, is a well-known Alabama activist who has worked on the restoration of voting rights for former prisoners, prison reform and other issues. He has been a frequent critic of the state prison system and police in his hometown.

Prosecutors said Glasgow admitted not paying income taxes on thousands of dollars he withdrew from the charities and also to claiming Social Security disability benefits by falsely claiming on mailed forms that he had trouble driving. Prosecutors said Glasgow received traffic citations between 2015 and 2020 relating to approximately 27 different traffic stops, all of which indicated that Glasgow was the driver

Glasgow also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute. Prosecutors in 2021 charged Glasgow and another man with the drug conspiracy charge.

The U.S. attorney’s office said in a press release that Glasgow faces up to 20 years in prison, along with substantial fines and restitution.

“Kenneth Glasgow’s actions not only endangered the community, but defrauded the American taxpayers,” Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge for the FBI said in a statement. “His guilty plea should help to dissuade others from following this same path.”

