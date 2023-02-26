Abnormally Warm Temperatures Continue This Week

by Ben Lang

Sunday was another abnormally warm late February day across central and south Alabama. Temperatures peaked in the low to mid 80s in most locations. Dannelly Field reached 83° at 4PM, tying the February 26th record high in Montgomery. That was originally set in 1962. A fair amount of sunshine filled the sky Sunday. However, clouds fill back in Sunday night. Temperatures only cool to near 60° at most.

Monday looks mostly cloudy but very warm and breezy. A wind advisory begins at 6AM and continues through 6PM. Winds become sustained out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts possibly over 40 mph at times. Scattered showers appear possible throughout the day, but many locations remain rain-free. Tuesday looks sunnier and drier, and still very warm. High temperatures peak near 80° again.

Clouds fill back into the sky Wednesday with scattered showers. Afternoon temperatures peak near 80°. A more substantial chance for rain and storms arrive Thursday through Friday this week. A dynamic storm system brings severe weather potential to Alabama Thursday night through Friday morning. The storm prediction center includes most of Alabama within a 15%, or slight (level 2/5) severe risk.

Tornadoes, damaging straight-line winds, and severe-size hail appear possible. Be weather aware Thursday through Friday morning, and check back for updates to our forecast this week. The storm system departs Friday night, with cooler, drier, and sunnier weather next weekend. Temperatures only reach the 60s Saturday and Sunday afternoon, despite a fair amount of sunshine. Overnight lows fall into the 40s each night.