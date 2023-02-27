Bridge Crossing Jubilee: List of Events

by Alabama News Network Staff

Selma is preparing to welcome thousands of people for the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee, which pays tribute to Bloody Sunday and the Selma-to-Montgomery civil rights marches of 1965.

This year’s events will go on despite the damage left behind from the January 12 tornado, which hit areas close to the Jubilee sites. Law enforcement is prepared to provide security for people who will be arriving throughout the week.

Here is a complete list of events happening in Selma from February 27-March 5.

