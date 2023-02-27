Deatsville Man Faces Sexual Abuse Charges Involving Juvenile Family Member

by Alabama News Network Staff

Millbrook police say they’ve arrested a man who’s accused of sexual abuse involving a juvenile family member.

Police say 40-year-old Douglas Sims, Jr. of Deatsville is charged with three counts of sexual abuse in the second degree. He is being held without bond pending warrants being served.

Police say on Sunday, February 26, they received a complaint of possible sexual abuse. They say the case was immediately forwarded to a detective with the department’s Criminal Investigative Unit and the Department of Human Resources was notified of the circumstances.

Both Millbrook police and representatives from the Alabama Department of Human Resources responded to the home where the alleged offense took place. Police say contact was made with Sims, who agreed to cooperate with investigators.

“This case involves a juvenile and is of a sexual nature. That said, there is very little that I can or will comment on,” Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said.

“As soon as we received this complaint, our investigators and the Department of Human Resources were notified. We were able to make contact with both the victim and the alleged offender in this case rather quickly. At the conclusion of our preliminary investigation our investigator determined that we had more than enough probable cause to charge the alleged offender, so he was placed under arrest and placed in the Elmore County Jail. This case remains under investigation,” he said.