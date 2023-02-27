Mostly Calm & Warm Start to the Week

by Riley Blackwell

Monday is starting off warm yet again with some clouds mixing through. Rain chances will increase slightly as we get into the afternoon, and it’ll also be very breezy today with winds as high as 15-25mph! Highs will be in the low 80s. Clouds will be overhead partly tonight, with lows in the mid 60s with a slight rain chance.

Tuesday will start off with some spotty showers overhead, but rain chances decrease and sunshine will increase throughout the day! Highs will once again be in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday will be mainly calm as well, but some big weather changes are ahead Thursday into Friday. As of right now, much of the southeast is under an either 30% or 15% chance for severe storms Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center says for Thursday night. Go ahead and prepare and be weather aware! ”

A regional outbreak of severe weather appears increasingly likely Thursday afternoon and Thursday night including the potential for large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes, some of which may be strong. " Go ahead and prepare and be weather aware!