Storm Threat Returns Later This Week

by Shane Butler

Spring-like warmth remains in place for now but there’s cooler air lurking and it’s setting its sights on the deep south. In the meantime, we continue with 80+ degree temperatures through late week. It’s quiet through Tuesday but storms return Wednesday a few could be strong to possibly severe. The main threats will be large hail and damaging wind gust up to 60 mph. A more significant storm threat will enter the area late Thursday night and move through the area early Friday. This system will be capable of producing tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 mph, and quarter size hail. The storms occur ahead of a cold front that will usher in cooler air once it moves east of us. The skies will clear out as cool/dry air spills into the state. This won’t be anything drastic but you will notice the temperature drop. We expect morning lows in the 40s and daytime highs in the 60s over the upcoming weekend. It’s a brief cold snap as temps rebound in the 70s for highs that following week.