WATCH: “Making History Today” a WAKA 8 Black History Month Special

by Alabama News Network Staff

WAKA 8 recently presented “Making History Today,” a 30-minute special to celebrate Black History Month. This special profiled many local people who are making a difference in their communities.

In this year’s special, you can meet:

People at the City of St. Jude Roman Catholic Church who are working to improve west Montgomery

The Montgomery man who traced his family roots back to slavery and who’s written a new book about his findings

People in Marion, where events that sparked Bloody Sunday actually began

The nurse who treated Jimmie Lee Jackson at Good Samaritan Hospital in Selma the night he was shot in 1965

You will also hear from local business and community leaders about what the civil rights movement means to them.