Calm Tuesday; Strong/Severe Storms Wed-Fri

by Riley Blackwell

Tuesday has some clouds overhead, but these clouds will clear out and give us sunshine for our afternoon! Highs will once again be in the low to mid 80s and rain chances are basically zero. We’ll have more cloud cover for tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

Wednesday will start with clouds and spotty showers, and that will be the theme throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a slight chance of rain throughout the day. A 1/5 Marginal Risk is in place for our northern and western counties, but the main threat will be damaging winds and overall the main threat will remain low.

However, Thursday will be some changes. A 2/5 Slight Risk is in place for much of the state, with the main threats being damaging winds, tornadoes (some strong), and large hail. Likely, this will be an overnight threat into early Friday morning event for us, so prepare now and stay weather aware! A cooler and calmer weekend is in the future though!