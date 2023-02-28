Pay It Forward: Jimmie Ricks of Tallassee

by Ellis Eskew

As long as Jimmie Ricks has lived in his community, he has helped take care of others. He worked in the textile mill, which is closed now, and helped provide for not only his family but extended family as well.

“He’s going to be up at 4:00 in the morning. I can call my dad for anything. I don’t care where I am in the middle of the night. It can be midday, morning, and not only I, but anybody, my kids, my grandkids. If we call we know that he is coming for us,” said his daughter Tara Pontoo.

Ricks is always ready to help someone whether it’s giving them a ride somewhere or helping fix their car.

We asked him why he helps so many people.

“I couldn’t tell you. Something I’ve always done. If they need something, need to borrow something, a ride, go some place, I’ll take them. I just always have,” said Ricks.