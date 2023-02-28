President Biden Plans to Visit Selma for Bridge Crossing Jubilee

by Alabama News Network Staff

President Joe Biden plans to be in Selma for the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee.

Former State Sen. Hank Sanders, one of the Jubilee organizers, confirmed the president’s plans. Details have not yet been announced by the White House, but it is expected that the president will be in Selma on Sunday.

Typically, for security reasons details of a presidential visit aren’t made public until just before arrival.

As WAKA 8 has reported, organizers are making sure that the nation knows that despite the January 12 tornado that destroyed part of the city, that the Bridge Crossing Jubilee events are taking place as scheduled.

We have also reported on security efforts. With the president coming, federal officials will now lead those efforts.

Last year, Vice President Kamala Harris came to Selma for events on the Sunday of Bridge Crossing Jubilee weekend. Those events include the Martin & Coretta Scott King Unity Breakfast, church services, a pre-march rally at Brown Chapel AME Church and the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge. It is not know which of those events the president might attend.

The annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee remembers Bloody Sunday and the Selma-to-Montgomery civil rights marches of 1965. Over the years, presidents, presidential candidates and members of Congress have made a pilgrimage to Selma to retrace the steps of the people who helped change the country.

BRIDGE CROSSING JUBILEE: LIST OF EVENTS