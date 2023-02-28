President Biden to Attend Bridge Crossing Jubilee

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

President Joe Biden will be attending the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma this year.

Details of the visit haven’t been announced yet. But he’s expected to be in Selma on Sunday.

Former State Senator Hank Sanders, one of the Jubilee organizers, confirmed the president’s visit Tuesday.

“The President of the United States of America, President Joe Biden will be at the Bridge Crossing Jubilee on Sunday, March the 5th,” said Sanders.

“It was wonderful without him. It’s super wonderful with him.”

And now with the President coming to the Jubilee — security at the event — will be a whole lot tighter.

“If you think you’re going to be in a hurry please do not try to travel downtown,” said Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford.

“Find an alternate route to get out of Selma or around Selma. Because a lot of road closures will take place.”

Security sweeps — on the ground — in the air — and on the river — are being conducted.

And the Edmund Pettus Bridge — along with several downtown streets will be closed on Sunday — as a result of the presidential visit.

“We are working with the Secret Service and the partnering agencies to make sure that this is a safe trip for him,” said Fulford.

“It’s such powerful symbolism. Especially, with Selma having suffered this tornado on January the 12th,” said Sanders.

“It’s just great to be able to say that the President will be able to be here with us at the Bridge Crossing Jubilee.”

Sanders say this will be Biden’s third visit during Jubilee — but his first as president.

The annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee commemorates Bloody Sunday and the Selma-to-Montgomery marches.

It’s the biggest annual civil rights event in the country. And people come from around the world to attend each year.