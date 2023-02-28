Strong To Severe Storms Arriving Late Week

by Shane Butler

More 80+ degree warmth ahead but we do have a slight cool down coming our way. For now, it’s spring-like warmth and very mild weather pattern. A southwesterly winds flow continues to transport warm air into the region. We expect this to remain in place through early Friday. A cold front will move into the area late Thursday night into Friday morning. Strong to severe storms are likely and they will advance eastward through the state. The main threats will be damaging winds up to 60 mph and a few tornadoes. The storms enter west Alabama around 4am and exit our eastern most counties around noon Friday. The front pushes through the area Friday afternoon. Dry and cooler air spills into the state behind the boundary. It won’t be a significant temperature drop but morning lows will be a little chilly. We’re expecting lower to mid 40s both Saturday and Sunday morning. Daytime highs will actually be rather mild with lower 70s likely both days. Warmer air returns for early next week and we’re approaching 80 degrees again by midweek.