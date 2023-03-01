Dogwood Media Solutions in Pike Road holds ribbon cutting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Town of Pike Road held a ribbon cutting for one of its newest businesses Tuesday.

Dogwood Media Solutions recently relocated to the town from downtown Montgomery after a much-needed expansion.

The full-scaled digital marketing agency helps companies and groups with building websites, public relations and much more.

With a staff of 15 people, owner Brian Harris says they view themselves as an option for a business who can’t afford to have a full-time marketing group in one place.

Dogwood Media Solutions is located at 65B Scotia Drive, just off Chantilly Parkway.

For more information, click here.